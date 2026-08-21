Ronaldinho returns to soccer at age 46: 'I'm in shape'

Published by AFP 21 de agosto, 2026

Ronaldinho, a Brazilian soccer legend, will attempt at age 46 to score his "300th goal" with Ravenna FC, an ambitious club in Italy's third division where he is making his unexpected return to the field, the former FC Barcelona player explained on Thursday.

"I'm very happy to be here with friends; we have a team that can do something great," declared the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner during his official presentation on a beach in Ravenna, Italy, at a press conference reserved for select media outlets chosen by the club and the player's inner circle.

"Will you see me play? I don't know—only the coach knows. It's wonderful to be back in Italy; I'm here to help my teammates win," continued Ronaldinho, who arrived on the Adriatic coast in a private jet at noon, according to statements reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"As you can see, I'm in shape, I feel good. ... If I could score my 300th goal, it would be even better," added the former player for Paris Saint-Germain (2001–03), FC Barcelona (2003–08) and AC Milan (2008–11).

Ronaldinho, who was crowned world champion with Brazil in 2002 and earned 97 caps (33 goals) for the national team, played his last official match in September 2015 with the Brazilian club Fluminense.

At the end of a lengthy ceremony, Ronaldinho—wearing a white cap and oversized sunglasses—took the stage to greet his new teammates and pose alongside club officials while holding a white jersey with his name and the number 10.

He is scheduled to participate in a training session open to the public on Friday.

Ravenna finished in third place in Group B of the most recent Third Division championship and aims to return to Serie B, where it has not competed since 2008.