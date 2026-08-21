James Harden to stay with Cavaliers for $97 million

Published by Alejandro Baños 21 de agosto, 2026

James Harden, one of the most versatile and offensively gifted players in the NBA over the past two decades, has extended his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the franchise he joined a few months ago after a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers.

At 36 years old—he turns 37 on August 26—Harden agreed to a deal with the Cavs for two seasons plus a player option for a third, worth $97 million.

According to reports, the shooting guard—who has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets, the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers—he declined his player option in June to become a free agent and explore and evaluate other opportunities that might arise. However, he ultimately agreed to sign and continue his career in Cleveland.

The NBA confirmed the news on its website.

Harden averaged 23.6 points, 8.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game during the last regular season. He reached the Eastern Conference Finals with the Cavaliers, who were swept by the New York Knicks—who would go on to become NBA champions.