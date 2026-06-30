Haaland sinks Ivory Coast and keeps Norway afloat

Published by Alejandro Baños 30 de junio, 2026

He promised to be one of the tournament’s big breakout stars, and so far, he’s living up to the hype. Norway advanced to the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup after edging out a tenacious Ivory Coast (2-1) at Dallas Stadium.

In the next round, the Scandinavians will face Brazil. The five-time champions defeated Japan with a goal by Gabriel Martinelli in the final moments of the game.

Ivory Coast started the match with momentum, enjoying several clear chances to take the lead. However, Norway gradually gained ground and began to attack.

The Norwegians were rewarded shortly before the referee blew the whistle to end the first half. In the 39th minute, Antonio Nusa pulled off a stroke of genius to score the first goal of the match (1-0). The speedy winger dribbled down the left side of the African penalty area, catching the opposing defense off guard, and fired a well-placed shot into the top corner that was unstoppable for the Ivory Coast goalkeeper.

In the second half, the Ivorians—aware that they were out of the 2026 World Cup—came out with the same determination they had shown in the first 45 minutes. And then, the goal came. Winger Amad Diallo beat the Norwegian goalkeeper with a left-footed shot from the right side of the box (1-1).

The Scandinavian victory came in the 86th minute. Erling Haaland sent the ball into the back of the net after receiving a pass from Patrick Berg (2-1). That goal secured Norway’s national team a spot in the next round.

With this victory, the Norwegians matched their best-ever World Cup finish—they reached the round of 16 in 1938 and 1998, both tournaments held in France. They also keep their hopes alive and have established themselves as one of the tournament’s biggest surprises.