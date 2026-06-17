2026 FIFA World Cup: Portugal exposes its weaknesses and fails to beat DR Congo

Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de junio, 2026

Another setback for one of the favorites in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Portugal could not get past a draw against the Democratic Republic of the Congo (1-1) in a match where the Portuguese team exposed its weaknesses against a technically inferior opponent.

Portugal got off to the start they wanted. Six minutes into the game, midfielder Joao Neves sent the ball into the back of the net with a header, setting the stage for a favorable outcome for the European team.

However, as the match progressed, the Portuguese team began to make mistakes, and the African team started to become more of a threat.

Just before the whistle signaling the end of the first half, luck was on the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s side. Forward Yoane Wissa tied the score with a precise header.

That goal marked the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s first-ever FIFA World Cup goal.

In the second half, there were chances for both teams; all of them, however, were off target. Portugal’s captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, had several clear chances to score but failed to achieve any of them.

Portugal will seek its first victory in this FIFA World Cup against Uzbekistan on June 23.