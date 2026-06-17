Real Madrid announces Bernardo Silva signing

Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de junio, 2026

Renovations continue at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Bernardo Silva, who will continue his career with the team based in Spain’s capital.

Bernardo Silva joins Real Madrid on a free transfer after his contract with his previous club expired. He will play for Real Madrid for the next two seasons.

"Real Madrid C.F. and Bernardo Silva have reached an agreement under which he will be a Real Madrid player for the next two seasons, through June 30, 2028," the club announced via a press release.

The Portuguese soccer player, currently competing in the 2026 World Cup, becomes Real Madrid’s third signing, following Portuguese coach José Mourinho and Spanish defender Marc Cucurella.

Meet Bernardo Silva

Born in Lisbon, Portugal, on Aug. 10, 1994, he quickly began to stand out. Having come up through the youth ranks at SL Benfica, Bernardo Silva left his home country's league in 2014 to continue his career at AS Monaco, where he won a Ligue 1 title.

There, he played alongside a young Kylian Mbappé, with whom he will now be reunited years later.

After three seasons shining in French soccer, Europe’s top teams vied fiercely to secure his services. Manchester City won the race, securing one of the best players in his position at the time for about $58 million.

His impact at Manchester City has earned him a place among the club’s greatest legends. Bernardo Silva has spent nine seasons with the English team, winning 19 titles, including one UEFA Champions League and six Premier League titles. He played in 460 games, scoring 76 goals and providing 77 assists, according to data compiled by Transfermarkt.

With this signing, Real Madrid acquires a quality player who can help organize their play and strengthen a midfield that had been struggling following the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. In addition, Madrid has made a statement and gained the upper hand over its two biggest rivals, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, who were also interested in Bernardo Silva. Mourinho has been instrumental in signing the Portuguese player.