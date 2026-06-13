Canada earns a hard-fought draw against Bosnia in its World Cup debut as host

Published by AFP 13 de junio, 2026

A goal by Cyle Larin late in the second half allowed Canada to earn the first point in its history at a World Cup, with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina this Friday in Toronto.

It was the first match of the 2026 World Cup on Canadian soil. In the 78th minute, surrounded by opponents, Larin fired a shot from the edge of the box to level the match. The Europeans had taken the lead in the 21st minute on a header by Jovo Lukic off a corner kick.

This draw opens up Group B, where Switzerland and Qatar will face off on Saturday in San Francisco.

One point in seven World Cup matches, which the stands celebrated as a victory

After having lost all six of its previous World Cup matches, three in 1986 and three in 2022, Canada broke that losing streak with a point celebrated in the stands almost like a victory by actor Ryan Reynolds and the rest of the red tide.

Larin’s equalizer was a reward for a Canada team that came out with much more fluidity and enthusiasm, against a Bosnia side that relied solely on its defensive solidity.

A kickoff to the tune of Alanis Morissette and Michael Bublé

Defender Sead Kolasinac, who took the corner kick that led to Lukic’s goal, had saved his team once earlier in the second half. He cleared the ball almost off the goal line with his goalkeeper already beaten; the ball hit the crossbar, and the danger was averted.

The home side’s persistence eventually led to Larin’s goal and, in a way, saved the local celebration, which had begun to the tune of Alanis Morissette and Michael Bublé in an opening ceremony before a historic match for Canada, which had never before hosted soccer’s premier event.