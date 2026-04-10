McIlroy remains in command at the 2026 Masters, Rahm struggles

Published by Víctor Mendoza 10 de abril, 2026

(AFP) Rory McIlroy began his green jacket defense at the 2026 Masters by dominating the first round on Thursday. Spaniard Jon Rahm struggled, falling to 11 shots behind the leader.

McIlroy, from Northern Ireland, and American Sam Burns shared the lead at the end of the first round, both three shots ahead of the big favorite, American Scottie Scheffler.

McIlroy and Burns shot 67 (-5), with the former becoming the first reigning champion to top the first day since Jordan Spieth in 2016.

The Northern Irishman, who climbed to the top by making three birdies in a row towards the end of the round, is aiming for a second historic triumph in this iconic tournament.

With his memorable victory last year, McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam by winning all four Majors.

The feat he is pursuing this year is to join the only three legends to have won back-to-back green jackets at Augusta: Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods. The latter is a notable absentee from the 90th edition of the Masters.

"I was nervous, I was anxious just like I always am on that first tee. I’m thankful that I felt the same as I always have. I think it would be worrisome if I didn’t feel that way because it definitely still means something to me," McIlroy said of his return to the course where he completed the career Grand Slam after a decade of trying.

"It's a great start. There's a long way to go, but yeah, I'm right in the tournament," he said. "A great start, but I can't get ahead of myself."

The world No. 2 made six birdies and just one bogey, on the third hole. He took perfect advantage of the dry and fast conditions this year at Augusta National, in the state of Georgia.

His three straight birdies came between the 13th and 15th holes, and he parred out the rest of the way.

Scheffler lurking

On a sunny and pleasant day, the only one to keep pace with McIlroy was Burns, ranked No. 33 in the world, who is seeking his first victory in a Major.

Two shots behind was Australian Jason Day and Americans Patrick Reed and Kurt Kitayama.

Then, three strokes behind, looms the big threat, Scheffler, the most voracious winner the sport has seen since Tiger Woods.

The world No. 1, champion in 2022 and 2024, thrilled American fans with an eagle on the second hole and a birdie on the third. From then on, despite being off-key on the green, he remained solid and in looms in contention.

Scheffler's steadiness contrasted with the debacle of another former champion, Rahm, who finished with a first-round 78 (+6), failing to make a single birdie.

The Spaniard, who has not shone in a major tournament since signing with LIV Golf, made four bogeys in the first nine holes and then a double bogey on the 13th.