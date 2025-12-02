Mets reach agreement with Devin Williams

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de diciembre, 2025

The New York Mets reached an agreement with free agent reliever Devin Williams. The agreement was confirmed by several sources linked to the Official Major League Baseball.

Although the deal was reported, the team has not made the contract official. According to MLB, the Yankees decided not to make a qualifying offer to the American, so signing him does not involve any compensation in MLB amateur draft picks or carry any penalties.

In addition, sources informed the MLB that the Mets still maintained their intentions to re-sign Puerto Rican closer Edwin Diaz. The team's interest continued even after it reached an agreement with Williams.

"According to one such source, the latter is willing to assume the setup man role if the club is able to retain Diaz," MLB detailed.