An imperial Sinner crushes Duckworth and advances to 3rd round in Melbourne
The four-time Grand Slam champion didn't have to be stretched to reach the third round, sealing his victory in just under two hours.
World No. 2 Jannick Sinner wasted no time on Thursday at the Australian Open, cruising past Australia's James Duckworth (world No. 88) in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, to advance to the third round.
The 24-year-old Italian, in his second match of the season, continues to impress with this 17th consecutive win, unbeaten since his early October 2025 third-round exit at the Shanghai Masters.
Israel Duro
In two matches in Melbourne, Sinner, who benefited from Frenchman Hugo Gaston's first-round exit, has only dropped a total of ten games.
In the third round he will face American Eliot Spizzirri (85th in the world).