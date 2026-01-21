Alcaraz and Medvedev pass with a scare as Gauff impresses in Australia

Published by Israel Duro 21 de enero, 2026

The Spaniard and ATP number one Carlos Alcaraz, Russia's Daniil Medvedev and American Coco Gauff advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. The two men had to rebound after a poor start to the tournament, while Gauff needed just 78 minutes to dispose of Serbia's Olga Danilovic.

The six-time Grand Slam winner overcame a tough test with German veteran Yannick Hanfmann before being able to defeat him and secure his place in the third round of the Australian Open. The 22-year-old Spaniard prevailed by 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena.

However, he initially struggled to impose himself on a player 12 years his senior and who has never won a title in his career. "I knew he was going to play very well. I know his level, I've played against him several times," said the world number one in statements picked up by AFP, who is aiming to become the youngest man to complete all four Grand Slam tournaments.

So far, the hard courts of Melbourne Park have been his nemesis, as he has not advanced past the quarterfinals in his four visits to Australia. Last year he fell at that stage to Novak Djokovic and the year before to Alexander Zverev.

Halys put Medvedev's good intentions to the test

Even worse Medvedev had an even tougher time continuing his run in Australia. The three-time runner-up, known for his on-court outbursts, managed to keep his promise to stay calm despite the pressure Frenchman Quentin Halys put him under for just over three hours.

The feisty Russian kept his cool in the sun to eventually prevail 6-7 (9/11), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. The toughest moments for the former world No. 1 came in the first set, which he eventually surrendered on the 20th point of the tiebreaker after 68 minutes of a titanic duel.

Halys, ranked No. 83, kept the pressure on Medvedev's serve at the start of the second set, causing the Russian to start showing signs of losing his cool. However, following a magnificent two-handed backhand he managed to turn around a match he went on to dominate.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion won three straight games to go 3-2 up and gained a foothold on the scoreboard by taking the second and third sets, tightening the screws on the slumping Halys, 29, before taking off in the fourth.

Medvedev, seeded 11th, will next take on Hungary's Fabian Marozsan at Melbourne Park.

Gauff impresses in Australia

Coco Gauff did not struggle in Melbourne. The 21 year-old only needed 78 minutes to overcome the Serbian Danilovic by a double 6-2.

The American won the first five games convincingly to impose her authority on the contest, and won 6-2, 6-2 at the Margaret Court Arena. "Almost perfect," Gauff commented on the match.

She will now face American compatriot Hailey Baptiste (No. 70), who defeated Australia's Storm Hunter in straight sets.