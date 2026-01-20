Defending champions Sinner and Keys win opening matches at Australian Open
The 24-year-old Italian was leading 6-2, 6-1 when his French opponent threw in the towel with an abdominal injury. He had fallen during the first set after returning a Sinner drop shot and asked to be seen by a trainer.
Two-time defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner only dropped three games on Tuesday in the first round before his opponent, Hugo Gaston, forfeited with an injury, while defending women's champion Madison Keys had a more complicated but equally victorious debut.
The 24-year-old Italian was leading 6-2, 6-1 when his French opponent threw in the towel with an abdominal injury. He had fallen during the first set after returning a drop shot from Sinner and requested to be seen by a trainer.
After a relatively uneventful debut against the 93rd-ranked player in the world, Sinner will now face Australian James Duckworth (88th).
Unbeaten since October, Sinner earned his 16th consecutive victory and joins Carlos Alcaraz (1st), Alexander Zverev (3rd), Novak Djokovic (4th) and Daniil Medvedev (12th) in the second round.
Sports
Carlos Alcaraz splits with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero
Williams Perdomo
Farewell to Monfils after more than two decades
In the men's draw, the 19-year-old Brazilian Joao Fonseca (28th), weighed down by a back injury, bowed out to American Eliot Spizzirri (85th); 6-4, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Advancing by winning his fourth match at Melbourne Park after advancing through qualifying was Spain's Rafael Jódar (150th), also 19, who beat Japan's Rei Sakamoto (203rd) in five sets; 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 5-7, 4-6, 6-3.
In addition, the semifinalist of the 2025 edition, Ben Shelton (7th), escaped in three sets, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5), from the trap set by Frenchman Ugo Humbert (33rd), recent finalist in Adelaide and the top-ranked player among the unseeded players.
He will face local Dane Sweeny (182nd), who achieved his first Grand Slam victory against legendary player Gaël Monfils (110th), who was playing his last Australian Open at the age of 39.
Rybakina takes control in two sets
In her first Grand Slam final draw match at the age of 25, the Kiev-born player took the American to a tie-break in the first set, before letting up in the second and eventually falling 7-6 (8/6), 6-1.
Winner of Wimbledon in 2022 and the WTA Finals in November, Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina (5th) controlled her debut by beating Slovenia's Kaja Juvan (100th) 6-4, 6-3. She will face France's Varvara Gracheva (77th) in the second round.