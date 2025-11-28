NFL: Bengals break curse against Ravens on Thanksgiving Day

Published by Alejandro Baños 28 de noviembre, 2025

The Cincinnati Bengals celebrated the Thanksgiving Day by defeating the Baltimore Ravens on the road 32-14 at M&T Bank Stadium in Maryland.

With this win, the Bengals put an end to a streak of four consecutive losses this season and left their record at four wins and eight losses.

For their part, the Ravens have the same number of games won as lost (6-6).

In addition, the victory at M&T Bank Stadium in Maryland means that the Bengals reverse the trend against the Ravens, who had won the last four head-to-head meetings between the two franchises.

The return of Joe Burrow was key for the Bengals. The quarterback—who was out with a left foot injury and hadn't played since the win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2—completed 24 of the 46 passes he attempted and threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson, quarterback of the Ravens, had an off night, as he completed just 17 of the 32 passes he attempted and threw for 246 yards.