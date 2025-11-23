Harden sets Clippers scoring record with 55 points

Published by Víctor Mendoza 23 de noviembre, 2025

The Los Angeles Clippers halted their slump Saturday with a 131-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets with an all-star display from James Harden, who broke the franchise scoring record with 55 points.

Here are the highlights from a seven-game slate in the NBA:



James Harden set a Clippers franchise record with 55 points in Charlotte, shooting 17-26 from the field and tying his career high with 10 three-pointers.

The previous franchise record of 52 points was shared by Bob McAdoo, who achieved it twice with the Buffalo Braves in 1974 and 1976, and Charles Smith in 1990.

Harden, the NBA's leading scorer in three seasons, also holds the Houston Rockets record with 61 points, his personal best.

The Beard also matched the highest scoring total this season, tied with the 55 points scored by Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in October and Denver's Nikola Jokic this month.

At 36, Harden remains an elite offensive force, now tasked with keeping the struggling Clippers afloat.

The Clippers, one of the teams that strengthened the most for this season, were on a nine-game losing streak in their last 10 games until Saturday, dropping them out of playoff contention.

Kawhi Leonard, the other star of the squad, was absent during that period due to various foot and ankle problems but could be back for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN.

On Saturday, Harden took complete control of the game in Charlotte from the start and went into halftime with 35 points to his name.

The Californian, who ranks 11th on the NBA's all-time scoring list, now has 25 career 50-point games, tying him with Kobe Bryant but still trailing Michael Jordan with 31 and the legendary Wilt Chamberlain with 118.

Pistons, unbeatable

The Detroit Pistons extended their streak of straight wins to 12, the team's longest since 2004, by beating the Milwaukee Bucks 129-116 on the road.

Point guard Cade Cunningham was again Detroit's leader with 29 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds against the Bucks that have been struggling since Giannis Antetokounmpo's groin injury.

The Pistons strengthened their East lead with a 14-2 record, while the Bucks dropped to 8-9 with their fourth straight loss.