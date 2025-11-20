NBA: Jokic’s triple-double lifts Nuggets over Pelicans

Published by Víctor Mendoza 20 de noviembre, 2025

The Denver Nuggets were able to rebound Wednesday from Monday's upset loss to the Chicago Bulls by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 125-118, fueled by Serbian Nikola Jokic's ninth triple double.

Here are the three standout moments from the day's NBA action:

Jokic opens season with triple-double average

The legend of Nikola Jokic continues to grow. Before the matchup against the Pelicans, the Serbian was averaging 29 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, numbers he sustained with another dominant performance: 28 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists against a New Orleans team in free fall.

Jokic, 30, the 2023 NBA champion, had one downside to his night: nine turnovers and six fouls.

His top sidekick strongest support at the Smoothie King Center was forward Peyton Watson, who finished as the game's top scorer with a career-high 32 points.

The Pelicans have lost 13 of their first 15 games, including the last three under interim coach James Borrego following the departure of Willie Green.

2. Sengun leads Rockets to fifth straight win

The Houston Rockets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-104 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and extended their winning streak to five.

With nine wins in its last 10 games, Houston sits in third place in the West.

Turkey's Alperen Sengun was again the leading figure with a double-double of 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Sengun, 23, is averaging 23 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists through the first 12 games of the 2025-26 season.

In a matchup that was anticipated to be more evenly matched, the Rockets built a 22-point lead. For Cleveland, De'Andre Hunter led the offense with 25 points, including five three-pointers.

3. Vucevic beats Blazers in the last second

The Chicago Bulls beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-121 on a last-second basket by Montenegrin Nikola Vucevic.

Coby White, who came off the bench, penetrated the paint and, drawing the attention of two defenders, set up Vucevic, who scored unmarked from long distance at the key moment of the game.

It is the fourth consecutive loss for the team led by Brazilian Tiago Splitter.

Splitter, 40, coached the 2024-25 season as an assistant coach to Chauncey Billups, now suspended due to an FBI investigation.

Despite the loss, Israel's Deni Avdija continues to establish himself as Portland's star player, culminating with a triple double of 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.