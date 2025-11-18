Davis Cup: injury forces Carlos Alcaraz to withdraw from tournament

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de noviembre, 2025

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz confirmed that he will miss the Davis Cup finals, in Bologna, Italy from Nov. 18 to 23, due to some physical discomfort he is suffering from.

Specifically, Alcaraz, 22, suffers "an edema in the hamstring of the right leg" that could be aggravated if he plays the Davis Cup, as confirmed by the Spanish tennis player himself.

"The medical recommendation is not to compete," said the world's best tennis player. "I have always said that playing for Spain is the greatest thing there is and I was very excited to be able to help fight for the Ensaladera. I'm going home hurting."

After learning of Alcaraz's withdrawal, and also that of Alejandro Davidovich (number 14 in the ATP ranking), the captain of the Spanish team, David Ferrer, has decided to call up Jaume Munar, Pedro Martínez, Pablo Carreño and Marcel Granollers to face Czech Republic.

With this decision, Alcaraz puts an end to a brilliant season, in which he has won eight titles, including two Grand Slams (Roland Garros and U.S. Open) and positioned himself at the top of the ranking ahead of the Italian Jannik Sinner.

Now, the Spanish tennis player will try to recover in time and prepare for the first big event of next season, the Australian Open.