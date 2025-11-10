Durant leads Rockets' comeback win over Antetokounmpo's Bucks

Published by Víctor Mendoza 10 de noviembre, 2025

(AFP) With 31 points from star Kevin Durant, the Houston Rockets beat the Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks in Sunday's most compelling NBA clash.

Here are the three most important scenes of the day in the NBA:

Durant puts Houston on his shoulder

Kevin Durant showed signs of his spectacular level as he led the Houston Rockets to their sixth win of the season.

Durant, 37, a two-time NBA champion, scored 15 of his 31 points in the third quarter to lead the way to victory against a Bucks team that had looked dominant in the first half.

The Bucks' 11-point lead at the end of the first half was fading thanks also to contributions from Turkey's Alperen Sengun (23 points) and Jabari Smith Jr. (16), the latter with a key three-pointer to give Houston a 113-111 lead with 2:28 minutes to play.

"We played very calmly in the tough moments of the game," Durant said. "We found clarity in our offense and it was a good team win."

"My teammates found me in the right space and coach trusted me, we did a good job tonight."

Antetokounmpo wowed again with a 37-point, eight-rebound performance, shooting for 56 percent efficiency (14/25).

Knicks pummel the slumping Nets

The New York Knicks extended their streak to six straight wins at Madison Square Garden with a 134-98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in one of their best performances of the season.

Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns was the Knicks' leading scorer with a double-double of 28 points and 12 rebounds in 28 minutes.

"We're playing at a good level, especially on defense," Towns commented. "I want to take advantage of my opportunities, we're all doing a great job."

Towns connected on 17 of his 37 attempts from the three-point line, for a 46 percent effectiveness.

Offensively, the Knicks scored their second straight game with at least 130 points, while defensively tonight they held Brooklyn to under 20 points in the third (17) and fourth (19) periods.

The Nets share the basement of the Eastern Conference with the Washington Wizards, with a record of one win and nine losses.

Celtics return to winning ways

The Boston Celtics got revenge Sunday and beat Orlando Magic, after falling Friday in NBA Cup group stage play.

Jaylen Brown was the leading scorer for Boston on Sunday with 27 points, while Anfernee Simons (25) and Luka Garza (16) combined for 41 units coming off the bench.

"We're a team that prepares very well," said guard Jordan Walsh, "We all come with the expectation of having a chance and when you prepare well, you're always ready."

Spain's Hugo Gonzalez played 13 minutes, connecting on his only basket of the game for a total of three points, one rebound, one assist and two steals.

Gonzalez, 19, a former Real Madrid player, has eight games in his first NBA season, averaging 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds.