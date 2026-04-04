NBA: Celtics roll over, Flagg dazzles with historic 51-point performance

Published by Carlos Dominguez I AFP 4 de abril, 2026

The Celtics crushed the struggling Bucks on Friday and solidified their lead atop the NBA on a night that reshuffled the Eastern Conference playoff race. Meanwhile, Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg delivered a historic 51-point performance, though Dallas fell to Orlando.

These were the big stories of the night:

Boston showcases its superiority

Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and Jayson Tatum added 23 in the Boston Celtics' emphatic 133-101 against the struggling Milwaukee Bucks, a win that strengthens their position in third place in the Eastern Conference.

Tatum added 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals before he and Brown sat down in the final quarter, with the duel already completely decided against an unanswered Milwaukee.

Just two days after scoring 53 points in the first quarter against Miami, Boston again came out firing from the start.

Eight of their 17 three-pointers came in that 43-point first period, allowing them to go into halftime with a comfortable 75-55 lead.

With five wins in their last six games, the Celtics maintain their two-and-a-half game cushion over the New York Knicks in the fight for second place in the East.

The fight in the East takes a new direction

The Knicks, who had shown recent struggles against high-level opponents, found no opposition in crushing the Chicago Bulls 136-96, a team already out of the playoff race.

OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 31 points and eight rebounds, making nine of his 15 shots, including seven of 10 from 3-point range. Jalen Brunson and Mitchell Robinson each scored 17 points, and Brunson also had 11 rebounds. Robinson, filling in for the injured Karl-Anthony Towns, made all seven of his shot attempts.

The Atlanta Hawks, fifth in the East, beat the Brooklyn Nets 141-107; while the Philadelphia 76ers strengthened their sixth place, the last direct playoff berth, with a 115-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Paul George supported 23 points,Tyrese Maxey added 21, and Joel Embiid returned after missing a game due to illness to record 19 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Flagg delivers a performance to remember

With just five games left in the regular season, the Sixers retained a slim lead over the Toronto Raptors, seventh in the standings. The Canadian side defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 128-96 to remain atop the tight group fighting for a playoff spot.

The eighth-ranked Charlotte Hornets, ranked eighth, outrebounded the Indiana Pacers 129-108, while the Orlando Magic beat the Mavericks 138-127 despite a dazzling 51-point performance by Dallas rookie Cooper Flagg.

At 19, Flagg became the youngest player to reach 50 points in an NBA game.

He also became part of a select group alongside Michael Jordan as the only rookies capable of signing multiple games of 45 points or more in their first season.

"He should be Rookie of the Year," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said.

"For the things he's accomplished, he's in an elite sphere" he added, noting Flagg's brilliant season, which contrasts with the team's disappointing results.

That contradiction was evident again Friday: despite Flagg's offensive display, Orlando ended up taking the win.

Wendell Carter Jr. contributed 28 points and Desmond Bane added 27, in a duel in which six Magic players reached double figures in scoring.