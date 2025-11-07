Former NFL star Antonio Brown was extradited to the U.S. to face attempted murder charges

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de noviembre, 2025

Eformer NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was extradited Thursday to United States">United States from Dubai to face trial on an attempted murder charge related to a shooting that occurred last May during a boxing event organized by famous streamer Adin Ross. As could be noted in several videos of the incident, Brown fought with several people after the 10 fights featured at the event, which was sponsored by Brand Risk Promotions, Kick and Stake. In one such video, the former soccer star can be seen fighting in a parking lot as a crowd moved into an alleyway, only to hear a gunshot, which caused onlookers to desperately run in the opposite direction.

The alleged victim of the shooting was Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, who became known through social networks as the person who waved the Palestinian flag during the halftime show of the Super Bowl starring the famous rapper Kendrick Lamar last February. The subject was arrested by authorities in June on charges of resisting and disorderly conduct for disrupting a lawful assembly, revealing a connection between the two incidents.

While Brown admitted that he had gone so far as to knock down the security guard of one of the people involved, The Washington Post detailed that he commented to one of the officers on the scene that he had done nothing. A month later, the media outlet revealed that there was a warrant for his arrest.

About the links to Nantambu, Brown noted on his social networks that "That guy is a fraud, a liar, a stalker and a criminal. He was arrested in 2022 for stealing six figures worth of jewelry from me. Then he showed up at my show at Rolling Loud in 2023 trying to assault me. Then in May, he snuck through a door at the event and approached me attempting to rob me and threaten my life. The media has yet to tell this story...instead, they are painting a false picture of me. That night I was fighting for my life in the face of his intentions."

So far, Brown's legal team has not commented on the extradition, which was confirmed by the Miami Police Department.