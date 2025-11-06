NFL: Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland dead at 24

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de noviembre, 2025

The NFL is in mourning. Marshawn Kneeland, a player for the Dallas Cowboys, died Thursday at the age of 24, as confirmed by the franchise via a statement. The cause of his passing at this time was not made public.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family," the team reported.

Through a message posted on social media, the NFL also mourned Kneeland's death, sending its condolences to the player's family and loved ones.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland. Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates," the NFL said.

Kneeland began his NFL career last season after being selected by the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Draft. His last game was played a few days ago against the Arizona Cardinals.