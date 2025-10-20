NFL: Eagles beat Vikings as Colts improve to 6-1

Published by AFP 20 de octubre, 2025

Jalen Hurts turned in a masterful performance to lead Super Bowl champion Philadelphia past Minnesota, while Indianapolis improved to 6-1, the NFL's best record, by beating the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday’s biggest games.

Jalen Hurts completed 19 of 23 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, leading the Eagles to a 28-22 win over host Minnesota.

It was Jalen Hurts’ first 300-yard passing game in 22 games, coming more than a year after his last. He threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith and touchdown tosses of 26 and 37 yards to A.J. Brown.

The Eagles also scored on a 42-yard interception return by Jalyx Hunt.

"We found ways to play good ball and we made big-time plays when we needed to," Hurts said. "Defense played a hell of a game. Getting a defensive touchdown is big."

Smith caught nine passes for 183 yards.

"He had a hell of a game, probably a career day," Hurts said.

The Eagles, who had lost their previous two games, improved to 5-2, while the Vikings fell to 3-3.

"We're still trying to build. We're still trying to figure things out," Hurts said. "Ultimately, when we're in a position to play for the things we desire to in this organization, it will be about finding ways to win. Nobody will care how it looks."

Indianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns, and Jonathan Taylor ran 16 times for 94 yards and three scores to lead the Colts past the host Los Angeles Chargers 38-24.

Taylor scored on runs of eight, 19, and 23 yards, while Jones threw touchdown passes of four yards to Michael Pittman and five yards to Tyler Warren.

Patrick Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL MVP, completed 26 of 35 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the Chiefs’ 31-0 home rout of Las Vegas.

Rashee Rice caught seven passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns in his return to the Chiefs after serving a six-game suspension following a July plea deal related to legal charges from a 2024 car accident.

Rams sweep at Wembley

Matthew Stafford threw five touchdown passes, three to Davante Adams, to lead the Los Angeles Rams past Jacksonville 35-7 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Stafford, who threw for 182 yards without an interception, set an NFL international-game record for touchdown passes, and Adams matched him with a record for touchdown receptions as the Rams improved to 5-2.

Matching the Rams atop the NFC West at 5-2 were the San Francisco 49ers, who beat Atlanta 20-10 as Christian McCaffrey rushed 24 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 72 yards.

New England's Drake Maye completed 21 of 23 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions as the Patriots, AFC East leaders at 5-2, beat Tennessee 31-13.

The game marked the return of New England coach Mike Vrabel to Nashville, where he led the Titans from 2018 to 2023.

In Chicago, D’Andre Swift rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown, and Kyle Monangai ran for 81 yards and a touchdown to lead the home Bears past New Orleans 26-14.

Wil Lutz kicked a 39-yard field goal on the final play to give host Denver a 33-32 victory over the New York Giants. New York’s Jaxson Dart threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, while Bo Nix ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more—all in the fourth quarter—to put Denver ahead.

Josh Jacobs’ 1-yard touchdown run with 1:50 remaining gave Green Bay a 27-23 win at Arizona.

Dak Prescott threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 44-22 win over visiting Washington. CeeDee Lamb, who missed three games with an ankle injury, caught five passes for 110 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown reception.