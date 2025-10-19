Barca claim Liga lead, Atletico rise to fourth

Published by Víctor Mendoza 18 de octubre, 2025

(AFP) Barcelona moved top of La Liga on Saturday after Ronald Araujo struck deep in stoppage time to snatch the champions a 2-1 win over Girona.

The defender, sent on as an emergency forward, netted in the 93rd minute to give Barca a one-point lead over Real Madrid, who visit Getafe on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Thiago Almada earned Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win over Osasuna to take them fourth, while Antony's double helped Real Betis secure a comeback draw at third-place Villarreal.

Following two consecutive defeats, Hansi Flick's Barca were only just able to edge Girona, 19th, thanks to Araujo's late goal.

Pedri Gonzalez slotted Barcelona ahead early on but Axel Witsel equalised with a superb overhead kick for a Girona side who came close to securing a deserved point.

"We didn't play our best match but we fought to the end and we scored that goal -- it will give us confidence for the next matches, at least this is what I hope," said Barca coach Flick.

Flick brought Lamine Yamal back into the starting line-up after he recovered from the groin injury that kept him out of Spain's recent World Cup qualifiers.

The teenage winger also missed the 4-1 thrashing by Sevilla in Barcelona's last La Liga outing.

With several players, including striker Robert Lewandowski, out injured, Flick handed a league debut to 17-year-old forward Toni Fernandez.

In line with the protest organised by the Spanish footballers' association against Barca's match against Villarreal in December which has been moved to Miami, both sets of players stood still for 15 seconds after the whistle blew for kick-off.

Barca took the initiative and earned a 13th-minute lead after Jules Kounde and Yamal combined well, allowing midfielder Pedri to casually pass the ball into the bottom right corner.

Girona, who finished in the top four two seasons ago but have struggled ever since, soon found a way back level.

Witsel produced a stunning overhead kick to equalise in the 20th minute.

The visitors exploited Barcelona's high line several times, with Cristian Portu striking the post after getting in behind Barca's defence, while Girona also spurned two more one-on-ones.

Marcus Rashford struck the crossbar with a free-kick at the other end as a warning to the minnows.

- 'We needed this' -



Paulo Gazzaniga made an excellent save at his near post to thwart Rashford, who also had a penalty appeal waved away.

Flick sent on centre-back Araujo as a striker in the final stages in desperation and the Uruguayan delivered deep in stoppage time, finishing off Frenkie de Jong's cross to snatch three points.

Araujo ripped off his shirt in celebration as Barca claimed a victory which seemed improbable after a flat second-half display.

"At the moment we're leading the table so it's a good situation, Real Madrid have to win tomorrow," said Flick.

"We are missing the dynamic we normally have... we needed this goal and this victory today."

Flick was sent off in the final stages for dissent and is set for a touchline ban at the Santiago Bernabeu next weekend, and perhaps beyond after he made a gesture viewed as uncouth in Spain as he celebrated Araujo's goal.

Atletico continued a run of six matches unbeaten with a hard-fought victory over Osasuna to edge ahead of Betis on goal difference.

Summer arrival Almada netted his first goal for the club after 69 minutes to break Osasuna's resistence and decide the game.

"I'm very happy for my first goal but the most important thing is that the team won," Almada told DAZN.

Atletico started the season poorly but are slowly finding their rhythm.

Rojiblancos stopper Jan Oblak made a fine save late on to deny Ante Budimir and secure his team their three points.

"We need to concentrate, games have escaped us because of small details and we're correcting that as we go," said Atletico midfielder Marcos Llorente.