Mariners and Dodgers take lead in MLB Championship Series

Published by Víctor Mendoza 14 de octubre, 2025

(AFP) The Seattle Mariners, powered by a hit from Dominican Jorge Polanco, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, behind the dominant pitching of Blake Snell, delivered decisive wins Monday in their respective Major League Championship Series.

The Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series, with Dominican Jorge Polanco starring with a three-run home run.

Seattle has recorded back-to-back road wins after a 3-1 victory in the series opener.

Polanco, 32, hit his third home run of the 2025 postseason and the fifth of his career.

"We feel momentum, especially going home," Polanco said. "Hopefully the team just keeps getting better."

A first-inning home run by Dominican Julio Rodriguez gave the Mariners an early lead, until singles by Nathan Lukes (2) and Mexico's Alejandro Kirk tied the game.

The key moment came in the top of the fifth inning, when Jorge Polanco launched a line-drive homer into the first row of center field seats to restore Seattle’s three-run lead.

"He always responds in big moments," manager Dan Wilson said, "That three-run home run was huge for us."

"He always waits for the right pitch, it's hard to retire him right now and he's been able to respond with men on base."

The Dominican duo of Polanco and Rodríguez made history in Game 1, becoming the first Mariners to hit two three-run homers in a postseason game.

In the top of the seventh, after a towering hit by J.P. Crawford, Canadian Josh Naylor blasted a two-run homer to put the game out of reach for the home team.

It was a rough night for Toronto’s pitchers, who gave up 10 hits and six walks.

In contrast, the Mariners’ relievers threw six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

The best-of-seven series, the final step before the World Series, continues Wednesday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Dodgers take the lead

In the other game of the night, the Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1.

Blake Snell became the star for the defending champions, pitching eight scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 10.

A Freddie Freeman homer in the sixth inning and a bases-loaded groundout by Mookie Betts provided all the offense the Dodgers needed to win.

The Brewers cut the lead on a sacrifice fly by Venezuelan Jackson Chourio but failed to drive in the tying run, making the final out with the bases loaded.

Game 2 of the series will be played Tuesday at American Family Field in Milwaukee.