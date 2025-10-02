Champions League: PSG edge Barcelona at the death as Man City stumble in Monaco

Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de octubre, 2025

The reigning champions of European soccer's top competition, Paris Saint-Germain, pulled off a crucial 1-2 comeback win against FC Barcelona (1-2). A match in which both contenders showcased reasons to be considered two of the great favorites to lift this year’s UEFA Champions League trophy.

The match started in the best possible way for the home side. In the 19th minute, Ferran Torres (1-0) sent the ball into the back of the French goal after taking advantage of a great assist from Marcus Rashford.

However, Barcelona’s lead lasted just 19 minutes. In the 38th, Senny Mayulu (1-1) latched onto a Nuno Mendes pass and slotted past Wojciech Szczesny to level the match.

After both sides traded chances, the breakthrough came in the closing moments. In the 90th, Achraf Hakimi burst down the right and fired in a low cross that Gonçalo Ramos (2-1) tucked past the Barcelona keeper to seal PSG’s win.

After the match, PSG manager Luis Enrique Martinez was full of praise for his squad. "There are few teams that have such a clear identity as we do. We are candidates to win the Champions League, but the real competition starts in the knockout rounds," he said.

For his part, FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick acknowledged the French side as the clear winners of the match, while applauding the performance of his players. "We played at our highest level, but when you play one of the best teams it's difficult. PSG deserved the win," he said.

Next matchday, FC Barcelona will host Olympiacos FC, while PSG travel to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen. The French side have six points from a possible six, while the Spaniards have three.

City crash in Monaco, Borussia sweep aside Athletic Club, Arsenal hold firm

The two goals scored by Erling Haaland were not enough. Manchester City stumbled in the second matchday of the Champions League 2025/2026 against a AS Monaco that managed to rescue a valuable draw at its stadium (2-2).

The Norwegian striker (0-1) put the citizens ahead in the 15th minute, but, 180 seconds later, Jordan Teze put the score level at 1-1. Before the break, Haaland (1-2) put Man City ahead again. The victory of the team led by Pep Guardiola was thwarted in the 90th minute, when Eric Dier (2-2) managed to save the Monegasque team from defeat.

The game with the most goals (5) played out in Germany. Borussia Dortmund overcame Athletic Club (4-1) in a duel in which the Germans were clearly superior. On the other hand, Arsenal FC defeated Olympiacos (2-0) with an excellent performance by Gabriel Martinelli, scorer of the gunners' first goal.