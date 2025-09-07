US Open: Trump is applauded by the crowd at the stadium to watch the final between Sinner and Alcaraz

President Donald Trump and members of his administration at the U.S. Open.APS / Cordon Press

Published by Agustina Blanco 7 de septiembre, 2025

This Sunday, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, was greeted with cheers and applause by fans at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, where he attended this Sunday the U.S. Open men's singles final between Italian Jannik Sinner and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

The Republican is accompanied by part of his administration, including White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Attorney General Pam Bondi. Trump, visibly grateful, articulated a "thank you" to the audience as he took his place to witness the expected duel.

President Donald Trump attends the US Open men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, and Jannik Sinner, of Italy. pic.twitter.com/zwPtLSiNBU — Bloomberg (@business) September 7, 2025

First time in years



This marks Trump's first visit to the tournament since September 2015, when he attended alongside his wife, Melania Trump, months after announcing his presidential bid. His presence coincides with a peak moment for men's tennis, with Sinner and Alcaraz cementing themselves as the dominant figures of the new generation, following the era of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, with semifinals in every Grand Slam this season, has not won a major title since the 2023 U.S. Open.