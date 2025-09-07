Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka defeats Amanda Anisimova in two sets to win US Open title
The 27-year-old defeated the American in two straight sets, 6-3, 7-6.
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka made history Saturday by capturing her fourth Grand Slam championship and retaining her US Open crown. The 27-year-old defeated American Amanda Anisimova in two straight sets, 6-3, 7-6, becoming the first woman in more than a decade to successfully defend this tournament, an achievement not seen since Serena Williams in 2014.
A tearful celebration
Upon securing the final point, Sabalenka fell to her knees and broke down in tears in the middle of the court. Shortly after, she acknowledged in an interview that the win summed up years of effort and hardship. She also highlighted the connection she has built with the New York public, whom she thanked for the unique atmosphere that has accompanied her in her participations.
Words of support for Anisimova
The final also had a human component. After the hug at the net, Sabalenka dedicated a few words of encouragement to Anisimova, recognizing her level and reminding her that her talent will lead her to conquer a major title in the future. The 23-year-old Florida-based American fell just short of her first major championship, in a season that has seen her combine bright moments with tough stumbles.
Anisimova's road from recovery to the finals
On her way to the final, Anisimova also eliminated Naomi Osaka in a match that made her dream aloud of lifting the trophy. After Saturday's loss, she acknowledged to the crowd that losing two consecutive finals is tough, although she celebrated having accomplished her goal of reaching the deciding instances in New York.