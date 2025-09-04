Los Angeles Clippers, Steve Ballmer and Kawhi Leonard accused of defrauding the NBA

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de septiembre, 2025

The NBA has launched an investigation against the Los Angeles Clippers and their owner, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, for allegedly committing fraud against the world's top basketball league.

According to Pablo Torre, host of the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, the Los Angeles franchise circumvented its salary cap by paying more money than reflected in its contract to Kawhi Leonard, one of its stars, through a shell company owned by Ballmer.

The podcaster noted that that company, Aspiration—which has been in bankruptcy since March and is being investigated for fraud by the authorities—hired Leonard without doing any work in exchange for $28 million. In this way, the player would have received more money to stay with the Clippers and not leave for another franchise.

As soon as this information was made public, the NBA reported that it has launched an investigation against the Clippers, Ballmer and Leonard.

Shams Charania, one of the NBA's most important insiders, put on record the start of this investigation.

Clippers: "It's absurd"

The Clippers also did not take long to react and respond to the allegations. The franchise denied that it had incurred a fraud offense, adding that they respect NBA rules and showing their support for the investigation.

"Neither the Clippers nor Steve Ballmer circumvented the salary cap. The notion that Steve invested in Aspiration in order to funnel money to Kawhi Leonard is absurd," the California franchise wrote in a statement reported by Charania.

"The Clippers take NBA compliance extremely seriously, fully respect the league's rules, and welcome its investigation related to Aspiration," he added.