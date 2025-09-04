US Open: Sinner sweeps Musetti to join Alcaraz and Djokovic in semifinals

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de septiembre, 2025

It seemed almost certain that his name would be among the top four players of the tournament, and so it is. Italian Jannik Sinner, world No. 1 in the ATP rankings, advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 US Open after defeating his compatriot, No. 10 Lorenzo Musetti, in straight sets (6–1, 6–4, 6–2) at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

With his win against Musetti, Sinner has reached the semifinals of all four Grand Slams this season.

In addition, with the pass to the semifinals of the US Open 2025, the Italian has managed to stay at the top of the ATP ranking, a status he would have lost if he had been eliminated.

Against Musetti—whom he considers a close friend—Sinner had a calm match, hardly finding any opposition in his opponent. "We know each other very well. But we had to leave the friendship out during the match. Afterwards when we high-five each other everything is fine. For my part it was a very solid performance," said the ATP number one ranked player.

To date, Sinner has played five matches at the US Open 2025, losing only one set against Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

Auger-Aliassime, Sinner's next opponent

Just as he has already made it to the semifinals of all four Grand Slams this year, Sinner could also make it to all the finals. This season, the Italian triumphed at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, while he lost in the title match at Roland Garros.

To be in the final of the US Open 2025, Sinner will have to get past Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals. The Canadian tennis player needed to come from behind against the Australian Alex de Minaur, number eight in the ATP ranking, whom he ended up defeating in four sets (4-6, 7-6, 7-5 and 7-6).

Regarding his next match, against Sinner, Auger-Aliassime assured that he "is ready" for "the biggest challenge" he faces.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked No. 27 in the ATP rankings, reaches the 2025 US Open semifinals in excellent form, having eliminated top players such as Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Russia’s Andrey Rublev, and most recently De Minaur.

Alcaraz-Djokovic, the other semi-final

In the other semifinal, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, number two in the ATP ranking, will face Serbian Novak Djokovic, number seven and one of the best tennis players in history.

Alcaraz, who beat Czech Jiri Lehecka in three sets in the quarterfinals, enters the semifinals without having lost a single set in this edition of the US Open, and with his sights set on achieving his sixth Grand Slam.

For his part, Djokovic has the ambition of claiming his 25th Grand Slam, something that no tennis player, male or female, has ever achieved in history. And he is aware that, being already at the end of his time as a professional, he might not have any more chances. In the quarterfinals he got rid of American Taylor Fritz in four sets.

Osaka returns to the Grand Slam semifinals

In the women's draw, Naomi Osaka, number 24 in the WTA ranking, returns to the semifinals of a Grand Slam four seasons later.

The Japanese player, who reached the top of women's tennis, overcame the Czech Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals of the US Open 2025 in two sets (6-4, 7-6).

Now, Osaka will face the number nine of the WTA ranking, American Amanda Anisimova, who has never managed to reach the semifinals of the US Open.

In the other semifinal, the number one of the WTA ranking, Aryna Sabalenka, will face the American Jessica Pegula, number four of the WTA ranking. A duel that reedits last year's final, in which the Belarusian emerged victorious.

If Anisimova and Pegula win, the US Open women's draw will once again feature a final between two American players eight years later. The last one was contested by Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys, with victory for the former.