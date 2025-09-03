US Open: Djokovic holds off Fritz to meet Alcaraz in the semifinals

Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de septiembre, 2025

Novak Djokovic is incombustible. At 38, the Serb, one of the best tennis players in history, will play the 53rd Grand Slam semifinal of his career after winning in the quarterfinals of the US Open 2025.

This Tuesday, Djokovic managed to keep intact his options to conquer his 25th Grand Slam after defeating American Taylor Fritz in four sets (6-3, 7-5, 3-6 and 6-4), in a match that was "incredibly evenly matched," as the Serb acknowledged.

"It was an incredibly even match," Djokovic said at the end of the duel, after saving 11 of Fritz's 13 break points.

"For most of the second and third sets, he played better. In this kind of matches, a few points decide the winner," added Nole, who had the crowd against him, as they visibly positioned themselves in favor of the American.

Alcaraz, his next opponent

Djokovic has his sights set on lifting the 2025 US Open trophy and, in doing so, capturing his 25th Grand Slam title, something no tennis player, male or female, has ever achieved. To accomplish it, he would need to win both the semifinal and then the final.

In the penultimate round of the tournament awaits one of the best tennis players of the moment and the one who, to date, has made the best performance in this US Open: Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard and number two in the ATP ranking -who has not dropped a single set in the tournament- reached the quarterfinals after defeating, without much trouble, the Czech Jiri Lehecka.

Before that long-awaited clash, Djokovic analyzed his rival and did not hesitate to state that he will fight tooth and nail every point to achieve his goal.

"It's not going to be easier, I can assure you that. The next few days are key to fight in five sets if necessary. I know I will need my best tennis, but I'm up for the challenge," Djokovic said. "I definitely won't go out with a white flag on the court. I'm in another Grand Slam semifinal, I have another chance and hopefully I'll be fit and play well enough to keep up with Carlos. In that case anyone can win."

In his favor are the statistics. In the historical record, Djokovic and Alcaraz have faced each other on eight occasions, with five wins for the Serbian tennis player. The last time they met on court was in January, in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Nole won.

Sabalenka advances without playing

In the women's draw, Aryna Sabalenka, number one in the WTA ranking, accessed the semifinals of the US Open 2025 without having to play the quarterfinals. Her opponent in this round, the Czech Marketa Vondrousova, withdrew before the match began.

The Belarusian tennis player will now face American Jessica Pegula, number four in the WTA ranking.