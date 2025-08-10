MLB: Venezuela's Luis Rengifo hits home run in Angelinos' win over Tigers

Published by Carlos Dominguez 10 de agosto, 2025

The Los Angeles Angelinos won 7x4 over the Detroit Tigers Detroit on Saturday at Comerica Park in Detroit./b>of Detroit, in a game where Venezuelan Luis Rengifo connected for his sixth home run with a blast to center field in the eighth inning.

Rengifo, 28, is batting for a.375 average over the past seven games with nine hits, four runs scored and two driven in.

The victory leaves Los Angeles the perfect combination with three home runs and a flawless reliever who allowed no runs in the last five innings.

"They have very good pitchers, we had to be very patient," said Jo Adell, who hit a home run in the fourth episode. "They made few mistakes and we were able to capitalize on them."

Detroit suffers its 50th loss of the season but remains in first place in the American League Central division with a six-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians.

Braves give Marlins a thrashing

In the first game of a doubleheader, the Atlanta Braves had a 7x1 win over the Miami Marlins, in a game that saw the first woman umpire of a game in the Major Leagues.

Jen Pawol, 48, achieved the historic milestone at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Michael Harris starred for the Braves with two hits and three RBIs while Curacao native Jurickson Profar, scored a run.

Close victory for the Yankees

The New York Yankees defeated the Houston Astros 5x4 in a two-RBI day for outfielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Dominican Luis Gil pitched 5.2 innings in which he allowed two runs and recorded seven strikeouts but did not figure in the final line for New York.

One of the two runs allowed by Gil was Dominican Jeremy Pena's 12th home run of the season in the first inning.

The Bronx Bombers improve their home record to 35 wins and 23 losses.

Ohtani connects for his 40th home run for the Dodgers.

In a ten-strikeout day, the Los Angeles Dodgers prevailed 9x1 over the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, in a game where Japan's Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th home run of the season.

Ohtani, 31 and a three-time winner of the Most Valuable Player award, reached 265 homers in his MLB career and 40 in the current season with a blast to center field.

It is the fourth season for Ohtani with at least 40 home runs and the third in a row.

Currently, "Showtime" ranks third on MLB's overall home run leaderboard with four fewer than Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners.

The Dodgers are coming off back-to-back home wins over Toronto and will look to sweep the series on Sunday.