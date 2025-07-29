Katie Ledecky wins her sixth crown in the 1,500-meter freestyle

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de julio, 2025

U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky was crowned world champion in the 1,500-meter freestyle for the sixth time in her career at the World Championships taking place in Singapore.

With this victory, Ledecky brings her total to 22 gold medals at World Championships, solidifying her place as one of the most decorated swimmers in history. She also has five silver medals and one bronze—the latter earned in this edition of the World Championships in the 400m freestyle event.

Ledecky once again proved that she is currently unmatched in freestyle swimming.

"I love this race.This race was the race I broke my first world record in 2013 so lots of great races and memories over the years at worlds and happy I can do it in Singapore," said the Washington, D.C. native as she stood atop the podium.

In addition to her World Championship medals, Ledecky’s trophy cabinet includes nine Olympic golds, four silvers, and one bronze.

Silver went to Italian swimmer Simona Quadarella, while Australia's Lani Pallister took home the bronze.