NBA: Pacers upset Knicks at Madison Square Garden

Published by Carlos Dominguez 11 de febrero, 2026

The Indiana Pacers picked up their most remarkable win of the season Tuesday with a 137-134 overtime victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, ending a streak of four consecutive losses in the NBA.

Here are some of the highlights of the day:

Pacers silence Madison

Indiana opened overtime with a run of nine straight points after a frustrating close to regulation time in which Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns tied the score at 124 for the Knicks by hitting two free throws with mere hundredths left on the clock.

It was the seventh loss of the season for the Knicks at home against a Pacers team that had won only four of its 26 games on the road and sit in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Cameroon's Pascal Siakam emerged as the star of the game for Indiana, contributing 30 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. "It's always beautiful to play here, we battled throughout," Siakam said. "We played very well in early overtime, I think we all played at a great level."

For the first time this season, the Pacers topped 30 points in each of the four quarters and set a new record by making 18 three-pointers in the 2025-2026 campaign. Nine of the 11 players used reached double figures, including all five starters.

All-Star Jalen Brunson scored 40 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns, who fouled out, posted a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds on the hardwood for New York Knicks.

With this loss, the Knicks fall to third place in the East, with a 34-20 record, behind the Boston Celtics (34-19) and the Detroit Pistons, who lead the East at (39-13).

Durant and Sengün, an unstoppable combination

The Houston Rockets relied on 26 points from Kevin Durant to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 102-95 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

At 37, Kevin Durant overcame a poor shooting night and five turnovers, delivering when it mattered most down the stretch.

As on so many occasions this season, Turkey's Alperen Sengün was once again his ideal partner, addinng 22 points and seven rebounds. "The Clippers are one of the best teams lately and we managed to dominate the game," Sengün commented.

The pair of Durant and Sengün will represent the Rockets in the All-Star Game to be played this weekend on the Clippers' home court.

"It means a lot to my family, my country and all the people who come to watch me, I'm very grateful and I hope they feel very proud," the 23-year-old Turkish center said.

The Rockets' defensive work led the way to victory in the second half, limiting the Angelenos to 20 points in the third quarter and 23 in the final period.

Houston (33-19) notched its second straight win and overtakes the Denver Nuggets into third place in the Western Conference, trailing seven games behind the conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder.

Spurs take advantage of James and Doncic's absence

The San Antonio Spurs cruised to a clear 136-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, who were without their two stars: LeBron James (arthritis) and Luka Doncic (hamstring).

James' absence tonight leaves him out of eligibility for season-ending awards in the NBA, ending a streak of 21 consecutive campaigns.

Unceremoniously, the Frenchman Victor Wembanyama scored 25 points in the first quarter -17 of them in a row - and racked up 35 in the first half, setting an NBA record for the season.

The third-year player's performance finished with 40 points, 12 rebounds and two assists in just three quarters.

The negative note for San Antonio was Stephon Castle, who had to leave the game due to back discomfort after a spectacular block in the second quarter against a dunk attempt by Rui Hachimura.

For the Lakers, and in the absence of his father, Bronny James played 25 minutes, in which he made five of his 10 shots for 12 points.

San Antonio (37-16) chained its fifth consecutive victory and reduced to three and a half games the distance with Oklahoma City Thunder, leaders of the West.