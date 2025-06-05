Sabalenka topples Swiatek, advances to French Open final

Published by Alejandro Baños 5 de junio, 2025

The WTA ranking's top-rated player, Aryna Sabalenka, will play the final of French Open for the first time in her career after defeating No. 5 Iga Swiatek, in the first semifinal match in three sets (7-6, 4-6, 6-0).

With this triumph, the 27-year-old Belarusian tennis player dethrones the 24-year-old Polish star, the defending champion, and who has four French Open titles to her credit.

"I feel amazing, but I have to understand that I haven't concluded the job yet. I'm just happy with today's performance," Sabalenka said.

The duel promised parity, and it delivered, at least in the first two sets. Sabalenka took the first set in a tiebreak. However, Swiatek, the last great specialist on the Paris clay, managed to even the scoreboard after winning the second set.

That stalemate was broken in the last set, when Sabalenka pressed the accelerator and did not yield a single game against her rival.

The defeat means the end of Swiatek's streak of 26 consecutive wins at the French Open.

If she wins, it would be the fourth Grand Slam for Sabalenka, who has two Australian Open titles and a U.S. Open in her trophy cabinet.