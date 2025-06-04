Official: The next NBA All-Star Game will be the US against the rest of the world

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de junio, 2025

It was an open secret, and even more known was the criticism it had in its last edition. The next NBA All-Star Game, one of the most beloved sporting spectacles for basketball fans and sports fans in general, will pit a team made up of American players against another composed of international players from the rest of the world.

The news was confirmed by NBA commissioner Adam Silver during an interview on Fox Sports' Breakfast Ball show.

"Next year, as part of the new TV contracts, All Star is coming back to NBC and it happens to be in the middle of the Winter Olympics next year: what better time to present a U.S. vs. the world format," Silver responded.

What he did not clarify is how the format will be, whether he will repeat this year's formula or innovate. That said, he said he took note of the success of the NHL's 4 Nations.

"I still don't know exactly what the format will be. I paid close attention to what the NHL did, which was a great success," the NBA commissioner noted.

Criticism of the NBA All-Star Game 2025

This year, the NBA decided to modify its most dazzling game to make it more novel and modern. With expectations that it would attract greater admiration, it didn't and it backfired on the world's best basketball league. The All-Star Game 2025 attracted more criticism than praise because it lost the spectacle it traditionally offered and left a more intense duel, as if it were a regular season or Play-offs showdown.

On this occasion, to make people forget the crazy All-Star Game 2024 -in which the original East vs. West format was recovered after several years being different, but which was highly judged by the final result (211-186)-, the NBA presented a different model to dodge criticism. But it did not succeed.

Players defend the idea

Before it became official, some players backed the idea of the next All-Star Game being a USA vs. the Rest of the World. One was Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"I would love it. Oh, I would love it. I think it would be the most interesting and exciting format. I would be proud for sure. I always compete, but I think that would give me a little extra juice to compete, like having Shai, Jokić, Luka, Wemby, Towns, Sengun. ... Playing against the best players in the United States, I think that would be fun," the Milwaukee Bucks star said.

In that regard, the best player of the San Antonio Spurs also positioned himself. Frenchman Victor Wembanyama said: "I would love it. My opinion is that it makes more sense. There would be more at stake."