"A nod towards nostalgia": Magic unveil new logo

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de junio, 2025

The Orlando Magic have unveiled the new look they will wear in the upcoming NBA season. The Florida franchise revealed the design of its new logo and the jerseys its players will wear in 2025-2026.

With the slogan Introducing a New Generation of Magic Basketball, the franchise posted, on social networks, an image of the new jerseys.

For its new logo, the Magic decided to make it resemble the one it used from 1989 to 2020, eliminating the wake that accompanied the ball and giving more prominence to the stars.

"The logo evolves with a nod towards nostalgia featuring a legendary, star-centric logo displaying a 'reach for the stars' mentality to match the team’s championship ideals," the Magic stressed in a release.

This season, the Magic had to contest the Play-In after finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference. They defeated the Atlanta Hawks and advanced to the Playoffs, where they fell in the first round to the Boston Celtics.