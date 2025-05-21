Oklahoma City strikes first against Minnesota in the Western Conference Finals

Published by Víctor Mendoza 21 de mayo, 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-88 on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals, led by star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 31 points.

The 26-year-old Canadian added his fifth postseason game with at least 30 points and 2 steals and finished with 31 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

El concepto de "balance" no aplica cuando se habla de Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. pic.twitter.com/xGbxCR4STl — Ritmo NBA (@RitmoNba) May 21, 2025

The Timberwolves got off to an encouraging start thanks to a 20-point first half for Julius Randle.

However, they failed to keep pace, and in the third quarter, the Thunder showed the best version of themselves on their home court, prevailing 32-18 and taking a lead that would reach 26 points.

Anthony Edwards, who engaged in a personal battle with Gilgeous-Alexander, received a technical foul in the first half for throwing the ball to the Thunder guard while he was on the floor.

Anthony Edwards is a man of the people 🥹 pic.twitter.com/i5wpTrropf — Hater Central (@TheHateCentral) May 21, 2025

Edwards' 18 points left him well below expectations for the Wolves' leader, shooting 39% from the field and connecting on just 5 of his 13 attempts.

Outside of Randle and Edwards, no other Minnesota player within a rotation of nine scored in double figures.

Minnesota targeted 3-pointers to make the difference and failed to make them, hitting just 15 of their 50 attempts.

The numbers in the game were telling for the Thunder, who won the rebounding battle 56-50, had more assists (27-18) and shot 50% from the field, compared to the Timberwolves' 35%.

Game 2 of the series will be played Thursday, again at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, where the Thunder have averaged 125.7 points per game on the season.