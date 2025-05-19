NBA Conference Finals: Four 'rookies,' two games and only one champion

Published by Alejandro Baños 19 de mayo, 2025

Something unprecedented is about to happen this year. For the seventh straight season, the best basketball league in the world will crown a different champion. After a long and grueling road, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks have reached the Conference Finals—one of the most unusual in recent memory, especially considering how little they were favored heading into the playoffs.

On their way to the Conference Finals, they knocked out teams that were seen as stronger title contenders—whether because of deeper rosters or better regular-season performances. The only remaining favorite is the Thunder, who finished first in the Western Conference.

Interestingly, none of the four teams heading to the Conference Finals have won the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the last seven seasons. Two of them—the Timberwolves and Pacers—made it to this stage last year but fell short of reaching the NBA Finals. The other two—the Thunder and Knicks—were eliminated in the semifinals in 2024.

Looking at their history, you could say these are four relative newcomers—only one of them has actually experienced winning an NBA championship. The Knicks have two titles to their name, earned back in 1970 and 1973, along with four conference championships. The Thunder also claim a Larry O’Brien Trophy, but it dates back to 1979 when the franchise was still the Seattle SuperSonics. Like the Knicks, they’ve won four conference titles.

The Timberwolves are making their first-ever appearance in the Conference Finals, while the Pacers have been here before—they won their only conference title back in 2000.

Eastern Conference: Knicks vs. Pacers

Who would’ve thought, before the semifinals began, that these two teams would end up battling it out in the Eastern Conference Finals? But as fate would have it, the Pacers and Knicks both advanced—taking down two of the biggest favorites to win it all. Indiana knocked out the Cleveland Cavaliers, who shocked everyone by finishing first in the regular season standings, while New York eliminated the defending champion Boston Celtics.

The Pacers got a taste of the NBA Finals last season but were stopped by a relentless Celtics team. This year, they're back with another shot at claiming their first-ever championship. In the Eastern Semifinals, they handled the Cavaliers with a convincing 4-1 series win. Before that, they took down Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks in the first round—also by a 4-1 margin.

The Pacers' usual starting five all average more than 10 points per game in these playoffs, but two players stand out above the rest. First is Tyrese Haliburton, the leader of the Indianapolis team, who’s been one of the best performers so far, averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. The second is Pascal Siakam, who actually edges out his teammate with 18.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. It’s also worth highlighting Myles Turner, who rounds out the Pacers’ impressive “big three” with 16.5 points, 6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game—delivering standout performances in this crucial stretch of the NBA season.

In the Big Apple there is a lot of optimism, more knowing that they volatilized the reigning champions. The Knicks are in the Eastern Conference Finals after taking down an injury-plagued Celtics team with a 4-2 series win. In the first round, they had the same 4-2 result against the Detroit Pistons, a young team that has been steadily improving throughout the season.

Jalen Brunson has been absolutely on fire in the playoffs, arguably the Knicks’ best player, averaging 28.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game. Alongside him, Dominican star Karl-Anthony Towns has been dominant inside, putting up 19.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Josh Hart’s contributions have also been key, averaging 13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists.

Eastern Conference Final Schedule Game 1: May 21, Madison Square Garden (New York)

Game 2: May 23, Madison Square Garden

Game 3: May 25, Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indiana)

Game 4: May 27, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

*Game 5: May 29, Madison Square Garden

*Game 6: May 31, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

*Game 7: June 2, Madison Square Garden



(*) only if needed.

Western Conference: Thunder vs. Timberwolves.

The favorite going up against the most inexperienced of the four—that’s the matchup in the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder have carried their regular-season momentum into the playoffs, while the Timberwolves are making another run after falling just short of this stage last season. Both teams earned their spots by beating the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors, respectively, in the semifinals.

After finishing with the best record among all 30 NBA teams in the first round, the Thunder faced a tough challenge against the Nuggets, edging them out 4-3 against in one of the most evenly matched series of these playoffs. Earlier, in the first round, the Oklahoma City squad made quick work of the Memphis Grizzlies, sweeping them 4-0.

There’s no question who’s been the driving force behind the Thunder’s success so far. Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, one of the best players in basketball today, is having the best season of his career—and he’s carried that momentum into the playoffs, averaging 29 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. Chet Holmgren, with 15.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 0.9 assists, and Isaiah Hartenstein, averaging 10.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, have also been key contributors in the team’s overall strategy.

On the other side of the court are the Timberwolves, who reached the Western Conference Finals after sweeping the Warriors. In the first round, they edged out the Houston Rockets in a tightly contested series that went the distance, winning 4-3.

Anthony Edwards has been dazzling with his play. The Timberwolves’ leader is averaging 26.5 points, 8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game in these playoffs. Right alongside him, Julius Randle has been delivering strong numbers too, putting up 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. Jaden McDaniels has also stepped up, contributing 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.