Trump received a standing ovation at the NCAA wrestling championships

Published by Joaquín Núñez 22 de marzo, 2025

Donald Trump received a standing ovation at the National Collegiate Athletic Association ( NCAA) wrestling championship. The president was back at a high-profile sporting event after attending the UFC, the Daytona 500 and the Super Bowl. Before returning to the White House, he attended the Army-Navy soccer game.

The president arrived at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia accompanied by an interesting entourage consisting of Senator Dave McCormick, his wife Dina Powell, Congressman Jim Jordan and Elon Musk. They were joined by Karoline Leavitt, Linda McMahon, Senator Markwayne Mullin and OutKick founder Clay Travis.

Trump entered the event to a mostly standing ovation, although some in the audience whistled him down. After his triumphant entrance, he enjoyed the show, chatted, and took photos with the fighters competing in the event.

"We're going to the big fight. They've got NCAA, world, college wrestling. And I've always supported the wrestlers. So I want to support them. These are the great college wrestlers from the different schools. I think the University of Pennsylvania is at the top, and Nebraska is in second place right now. And a lot of good things," the president told reporters last Friday.

As for the event's results, Carter Starocci of Penn State won his fifth NCAA wrestling title. He defeated Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa 4-3. After his match, Starocci greeted Trump and took photos that later went viral. Mitchell Mesenbrink, also from Penn State, was crowned the 165-pound national champion.