Doncic shines and leads Lakers to beat Nuggets

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 23 de febrero, 2025

Luka Doncic led his new team to victory for the first time on Saturday and it was no ordinary win. With 32 points and 10 rebounds, he helped the Lakers secure a 123-100 win over the Denver Nuggets, one of their toughest opponents in recent seasons. The Slovenian came close to recording his first triple-double with the Lakers, but fell just short with seven assists.

The Slovenian superstar, who had faced questions about his physical condition in recent weeks, was playing his fourth game since being traded from the Dallas Mavericks in what many consider the NBA's most shocking trade of the century. LeBron James also delivered an impressive performance, contributing 25 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Two other teammates joined the 20-point club: Austin Reaves with 23 points and Rui Hachimura with 21.

"I'm starting to feel a little more like myself, that's why I was smiling throughout the game," the point guard told ESPN, as reported by AFP after the game in Denver. "There's still a lot of room for improvement and this is only my fourth game. Chemistry takes time. But you saw today that things are getting better."

Doncic and LeBron, the dangerous pairing that led the Lakers to fourth place in the West

The Lakers' victory ended the Nuggets' nine-game winning streak. Nikola Jokic, who finished with just 12 points (2-7), managed to complete a triple-double with 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

After a quiet start to the season, with two unexpected losses in his first three games, Doncic took the court at Ball Arena on Saturday determined to silence any doubts about his performance and rumored weight gain. In just 10 minutes, the Slovenian point guard racked up 16 points and several dazzling assists to LeBron James. A long three-pointer from Doncic pushed the Lakers to an 11-point lead (73-62) at the start of the third quarter.

Unlike in recent games, the Lakers maintained their focus and held a comfortable lead until securing a win that positioned them above the Houston Rockets into fourth place in the Western Conference, with a record of 34 wins and 21 losses. Meanwhile, the Nuggets remain in third place at 37-20, just one game ahead of the Grizzlies.

Nets deepen the 76ers' crisis

In another of Saturday's five games, the Philadelphia 76ers extended their losing streak, falling 105-103 at home to the Brooklyn Nets for their seventh consecutive loss.

Guard Tyrese Maxey (31 points) hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 103 with 23 seconds remaining. However, in a heartbreaking finish, center Nic Claxton grabbed an offensive rebound and scored the game-winning basket at the buzzer for the team coached by Spaniard Jordi Fernandez.

Sixers star Joel Embiid had another frustrating performance, finishing with just 14 points (4-13). He didn’t even play in the final quarter.

"He's giving us what he can," Nurse said about Embiid, who is struggling to perform after a knee injury. "He's not himself, we all know that (...) But I commend him for giving us what he can."

In Chicago, the Phoenix Suns beat the Bulls 121-117 with the help of their trio of star players: Devin Booker (29 points), Kevin Durant (27) and Bradley Beal (25).

NBA Results

Chicago Bulls - Phoenix Suns 117-121

Philadelphia 76ers - Brooklyn Nets 103-105

Denver Nuggets - LA Lakers 100-123

Utah Jazz - Houston Rockets 124-115

Portland Trail Blazers - Charlotte Hornets 141-88