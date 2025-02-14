Heads and tails for Thunder and Mavericks on the day before the All-Star break

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 14 de febrero, 2025

The final day before the All Star saw a role reversal among several of the NBA teams. The Oklahoma City Thunder, lost the mantle of best single team of the regular season after their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves (116-101), while the Mavericks calmed the atmosphere in Dallas with a win against the Miami Heat.

In Minnesota, the Thunder saw a streak of seven straight wins end in a game in which they were never ahead on the scoreboard and remain equal with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fight to be the best team of the regular season. After Thursday's loss, both franchises have a record of 44 wins and 10 losses.

The Thunder's miscues clashed with the Timberwolves' chemistry

Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forward Jalen Williams, the Thunder's two representatives in Sunday's All-Star Game in San Francisco, were the top scorers with 24 and 20 points, respectively. The Thunder, leaders of the Western Conference, were disappointing from the outside line (7-29 on 3-pointers) and did not match the intensity of the home team, who are still fighting for a direct playoff spot.

The Wolves compensated for the poor shooting (5-18) of their franchise player, guard Anthony Edwards (23 points) thanks to the fact that four others scored double figures. After the victory, Minnesota remains in seventh place in the West.

A victory for the Mavericks plagued by losses

In a game with numerous casualties, the Mavericks overcame the Heat 118-113 and cooled the mood in Dallas, where the indignation over the shocking trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers persists. Australian point guard Dante Exum, a regular reserve, took over for Kyrie Irving with 27 points, while Max Christie, landed in the Doncic trade, added another 19.

The Mavericks have lost Anthony Davis, the main return for Doncic, and the rest of their big men to injury but, despite all the turbulence in Dallas, they have four wins in their last five games.

For the Heat, guard Tyler Herro, making his All-Star Game debut on Sunday, monopolized the offense in the absence of Bam Adebayo and finished with 40 points.

Victories for Pelicans, Clippers and Warriors

Another of the performances of the night came from C.J. McCollum to end 10 straight losses for the New Orleans Pelicans. The veteran guard reached 43 points in the Pelicans' 140-133 win over the Sacramento Kings in overtime.

Also in overtime, the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Utah Jazz 120-116 with an exhibition by the veteran James Harden, who accumulated 32 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 3-pointers. The clash also served for Ben Simmons, recently bought out by the Brooklyn Nets, to make his debut with the Clippers. The point guard, a three-time All-Star plagued by injuries in recent years, put up 12 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists off the bench.

In Houston, the Golden State Warriors knocked out the Rockets 105-98 with 27 points from Stephen Curry and 19 from Jimmy Butler. The Warriors have three wins and one loss since Butler's arrival at the close of the trade deadline.

Scores of the day

Houston Rockets - Golden State Warriors 98-105

New Orleans Pelicans - Sacramento Kings 140-133 (OT)

Dallas Mavericks - Miami Heat 118-113

Minnesota Timberwolves - Oklahoma City Thunder 116-101

Utah Jazz - Los Angeles Clippers 116-120 (OT)