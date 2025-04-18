Mexico's Randy Arozarena drives in three runs in Mariners' win over Reds

Published by Israel Duro 18 de abril, 2025

(AFP) The Seattle Mariners won 11-7 over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. Mexican Randy Arozarena connected for a double and a home run in a three-RBI day.

Arozarena, 30, tied the game at seven-all in the ninth inning and then with a double in the 10th put the game away 10-7 before an error by the Dominican Elly De La Cruz on a hit by Colombian Donovan Solano, to make it 11-7.

Seattle scored seven runs between the eighth and 10th innings in an up-and-down game in which they led by four and then were down by one. With a record of 10 wins and nine losses, the Mariners sit in third place in the West division in the American League.

Phillies tie series against Giants

In another result, Dominican Cristopher Sánchez (2-0) pitched seven innings in which he struck out 12 in the Philadelphia Phillies' 6-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Panama's Edmundo Sosa drove in his eighth run of the season with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

With this afternoon's victory, the Phillies even the four-game series against Giants at two wins apiece.

Eduardo Rodríguez enters the Venezuelan Olympus of the Major Leagues

The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Miami Marlins 6-4 in a 5.1-inning outing for Venezuelan Eduardo Rodríguez (1-2). Rodríguez, 32, reaches 86 wins and ranks among the top 10 Venezuelan pitchers for wins in MLB history.

"It makes me feel very good," Rodríguez told El Extrabase. "Knowing that I'm in the top 10 with so many Venezuelans I had the opportunity to share, is something very nice and I want to keep winning more."

Despite having 12 wins and seven losses, the Diamondbacks are in fourth place in the competitive West division in the National League, which is currently led by the San Diego Padres (15-4).

Juan Soto does not shine in the Mets' victory

Elsewhere, Puerto Rican Edwin Díaz earned his fourth save of the season in the New York Mets' 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Dominican Juan Soto, the Mets' main acquisition heading into this season, went hitless with one walk in four plate appearances.

Yankees come back, led by Oswaldo Cabrera

The New York Yankees won 6-3 over the Tampa Bay Rays and improved their record to 12 wins and seven losses.

After being down by two runs, the "Bronx Bombers" turned the game around by scoring five runs between the fifth and sixth innings, including the first home run of 2025 for Venezuelan Oswaldo Cabrera.

Cabrera, 26, reaches 20 career home runs in the majors since his debut in the 2022 season.

Rangers beat Angels

At the close of the day, the Texas Rangers defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 in an 11-hit day for the Rangers.

Cuban Adolis García drove in his first run of the game with a sacrifice fly and then hit his third home run of the season, coming within nine RBIs of eclipsing the 400 mark in his MLB career.