Caesars Superdome: a Katrina survivor to host Super Bowl LIX

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

This Sunday marks Super Bowl LIX, one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year. This season, the designated venue to host the National Football League (NFL) championship game is the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Kansas City Chiefs -vigent Super Bowl champions- and the Philadelphia Eagles will fight their sports battle in this circus tent-shaped venue, which is home to the NFL's New Orleans Saints and has a capacity of 73,208 spectators that can be expanded to 76,468.

Its construction began in 1971. This year, the Caesars Superdome is celebrating, as it will be half a century since its doors opened for the first time on August 3.

Eighth Super Bowl to be hosted

Caesars Superdome is arguably one of the NFL's most storied stadiums. Because this season will be the eighth time we will host the Super Bowl at Saints Stadium.

The first time the championship game was played was in 1978. On January 15 of that year, the Dallas Cowboys won their second Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XII.

The last time fans attended the Caesars Superdome was in Super Bowl XLVII. The Baltimore Ravens won their second and final Vince Lombardi Trophy on February 3, 2013 by defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

The seven Super Bowls at Caesars Superdome. XII: Dallas Cowboys - Denver Broncos

XV: Oakland Raiders - Philadelphia Eagles

XX: Chicago Bears - New England Patriots

XXIV: San Francisco 49ers - Denver Broncos

XXXI: New England Patriots -Green Bay Packers

XXXVI: St. Louis Rams - New England Patriots

XLVII: Baltimore Ravens - San Francisco 49ers.

A symbol during the passage of Hurricane Katrina

Apart from the strictly sporting aspects, the Caesars Superdome will be remembered for being one of the venues that served as a shelter for those affected by Hurricane Katrina. Although it was severely affected by one of the biggest natural disasters in the country's history, which occurred in August 2005, the authorities used it to provide shelter for the tens of thousands of people who lost everything due to the floods in New Orleans.

Hurricane Katrina forced the Saints to play all their games outside their stadium that season, until it was repaired and reopened the following year.