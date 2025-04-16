New Russian attack in Ukraine leaves one person dead, eight injured

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de abril, 2025

Ukrainian authorities confirmed Wednesday the death of at least one person and eight others wounded in the city of Kherson following an attack by Russian aviation and artillery.

The regional military administration released a video showing a damaged supermarket, houses and cars after the shelling.

The date was also confirmed by local authorities, who indicated that the early morning Russian aviation and artillery strikes on Kherson wreaked havoc.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi called the events "barbaric" and said a guided aerial bomb was used to "inflict the greatest damage on civilians."

While the Russian military claimed that the attack targeted a meeting of senior military commanders, but offered no evidence.

The Kherson event follows last Palm Sunday's attack, where two Russian ballistic missiles struck the northeastern town of Sumy, near the Russian border, killing 35 people and wounding more than 100 in the deadliest attack on Ukrainian civilians this year.

The attack on Sumy and other areas came despite Moscow and Kyiv agreeing last month to suspend attacks on energy facilities for 30 days. The two countries disagree over the starting point of the ceasefire, and alleged breaches by the other side.

Kyiv denounces Ukrainian attack

Separately, Kyiv denounced Wednesday that Ukraine attacked the headquarters of a Russian brigade that had been allegedly responsible for the shelling of Sumy, according to reports.

The 112th Guards Missile Brigade, a unit long accused of deliberately shelling civilians, was reportedly hit by drones in the early hours of April 16 in Russia's Ivanovo region, 800 kilometers from Ukraine.

Footage taken by local residents showed a large unmanned aerial vehicle crashing into a building, triggering a large explosion.

Russia also claimed to have shot down seven large drones in the Ivanovo region, but did not mention the missile brigade.