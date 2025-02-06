Super Bowl LIX: Patrick Mahomes, on the heels of Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 6 de febrero, 2025

It's in his hands to be the architect of a unique milestone. The Kansas City Chiefs enter Super Bowl LIX with the goal of beating the Philadelphia Eagles and becoming the first team to make it three consecutive wins in NFL history. And, to achieve this, much of the confidence and responsibility rests on Patrick Mahomes, who is playing for more than just another title in his trophy cabinet.

The quarterback - already considered one of the best quarterbacks in history and who led the Chiefs to Super Bowl LIV, LVII and LVIII - is aware that if he leads his team to victory this Sunday, he will tie two NFL legends in the number of Super Bowl wins: Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw.

Montana reached the top with the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XVI, XIX, XXIII and XXIV, being named Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the first, second and fourth.

For his part, Bradshaw led the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory in Super Bowl IX, X, XIII and XIV). He was named MVP in the last two.

Last season, by winning Super Bowl LVIII, he equaled Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman, who placed the Super Bowl XXVII, XXVIII and XXX trophies in his trophy cabinet. Previously, he surpassed other quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, who won with the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLI and with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

No one like Tom Brady

If he wins, Mahomes would move into second place among quarterbacks with the most Super Bowls in history. He would rank three behind Tom Brady, who won seven Super Bowl titles during his career.

Brady, whom many define as the best quarterback and, even, the best player in history, became the great legend of the New England Patriots by leading them in Super Bowl XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI and LIII. The last one he conquered was Super Bowl LV, that time wearing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers colors.