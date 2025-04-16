Trump works to 'significantly' lower insulin and epinephrine prices

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump signed an executive order for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to "significantly" lower the prices of certain prescription drugs—such as insulin and epinephrine—for low-income and uninsured patients.

Through this executive order, Trump is asking HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reach an agreement with Congress to modify the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program and negotiate with pharmaceutical companies to lower costs.

The goal, according to the White House, is to "provide access to prescription drugs at lower costs to American patients and taxpayers." That is, to make them more affordable. Something that Trump already set as a goal during his first term, defending the argument that "pharmaceutical manufacturers charge patients in our Nation more than those in other countries."

"It is the policy of the United States that Federal health care programs, intellectual property protections, and safety regulations are optimized to provide access to prescription drugs at lower costs to American patients and taxpayers," Trump stressed in his executive order.

Insulin at $0.03

Through Rapid Response 47's profile on X, the Trump Administration indicated that it wants the price of insulin to be reduced to $0.03. On the other hand, low-income or uninsured patients who need injectable epinephrine would have to pay only $15.

A small administrative fee will be added to the prices of insulin and injectable epinephrine. The Trump Administration did not detail the latter amount.

It is also intended that the prices of treatments against serious diseases—such as cancer—be reduced by up to 60%.

Similarly, the president requested to "equalize" the price paid by Medicare to that paid by hospitals—which is "up to 35% less"—for prescription drugs.

Finally, with this executive order, Trump stated that he wants to reduce drug prices in the states "by facilitating import programs that could save states millions in prescription drug prices."