List of Super Bowl winners, year by year

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 5 de febrero, 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs, who were the main contenders to beat at the start of the season, are on the brink of a potentially historic moment the NFL. The franchise led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, among others, could become the first to win three consecutive Vince Lombardi Trophies - and the fifth in its history - if it defeats the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, to be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans (Louisiana).

Before the Chiefs, there were other franchises that missed the opportunity to make it three Super Bowls in a row. Specifically, the Miami Dolphins (lost the VI and won the VII and VIII), the Buffalo Bills (lost the XXV, XXVI, XXVII and XXVIII) and the New England Patriots (won the LI, lost the LII and won again the LIII).

Although they are the team that has won the most titles in recent years -three in the last five editions-, they would still be two Super Bowl victories away from reaching the record held by the Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, the most successful franchises in history: each of them has six Vince Lombardi titles in their trophy cabinets.

Should they defeat the Eagles, the Chiefs would match the San Francisco 49ers - whom they beat in Super Bowl LVIII- and the Dallas Cowboys. With four, besides the Chiefs, also appear the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants.

In the ranking of winners, further back appear three franchises with three trophies: the Denver Broncos, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Washington Commanders. With two, the Los Angeles Rams, the Dolphins, the Indianapolis Colts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens. And with one, the Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets.

The rest of the NFL teams - the Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars - still don't know what it's like to reach the top. The last four have never played in a Super Bowl.

Complete list of Super Bowl winners, year by year

(With *, franchises that no longer exist or changed their name).