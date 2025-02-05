Dominican Republic-Venezuela and Puerto Rico-Mexico, the Caribbean Series Semifinals

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 5 de febrero, 2025

The semifinals of the 2025 Caribbean Series will feature the Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela and Puerto Rico vs. Mexico, following the final two games of the first round, which were played Tuesday at the Eagles' Nest stadium in Mexicali.

In the first hour, a thrilling pitching battle unfolded, culminating in a spectacular comeback that saw the Indios de Mayagüez of Puerto Rico triumph 10-7 over the Leones del Escogido of the Dominican Republic.

The afternoon proved challenging for both starting pitchers. Eduardo Rivera from Puerto Rico was pulled from the mound after two and two-thirds innings, during which he allowed six hits and gave up seven runs.

Emilio Vargas, from the Dominican Republic, pitched four and one-third innings, giving up four hits and four runs.

The Quintana Roo offense appeared to take control early, scoring five runs in the first inning, three of which came from a home run by Junior Lake.

The Dominican relief pitchers were on track until the eighth inning, when, with five outs remaining, Joe Corbett and Jimmy Cordero each gave up three and two runs, respectively.

In the ninth inning, Anthony García sealed the Boricua victory with a home run, securing a 10-7 win.

On offense, Isan Díaz played a pivotal role in the Puerto Rican victory. In four at-bats he had five hits and scored three runs while Eddie Rosario scored three runs and two hits.

The Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico closed the first round with two wins and two losses.

A historic closing

The night game had historic significance as Venezuela's Cardenales de Lara defeated Japan's Japan Breeze by knockout in the eighth inning, 10-0. It marked the first time in Caribbean Series history that the mercy rule was applied.

In addition to the shutout, the game made history as Venezuela's pitcher, Jesús Vargas, threw the third perfect game in Caribbean Series history.

"Vargas thus joined the ranks of the two pitchers who had previously achieved this feat: American Thomas Fine of Leones de La Habana, who threw a no-hitter against Cervecería Caracas in 1952, and Venezuelan Ángel Padrón of Tiburones de La Guaira, who did the same against Gigantes de Rivas in 2024.

On offense, Alexi Amarista went 2-for-3, including a two-run home run in the eighth inning that sealed the knockout victory. He also scored three runs.

Venezuela finished the first round with two wins and two losses, while Japan—the first non-American baseball team invited to the Caribbean Series—left with four losses.