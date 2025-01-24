Zverev to play Australian Open final after Djokovic's withdrawal

Djokovic in the semifinals of the Australian Open AFP .

24 de enero, 2025

(AFP) Serbian Novak Djokovic, winner of 24 Grand Slams, withdrew due to injury Friday after losing the first set of the Australian Open semifinal against Germany's Alexander Zverev, who will contest Sunday's final.

The 37-year-old legend, a 10-time champion in Melbourne, took to the court with a wrap on his left leg, which he had injured in Wednesday's quarterfinal against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

But just after dropping the first set, 7-6 (7/5), Djokovic approached the German to tell him he could not continue and shortly left the court to boos from part of the crowd.

The world No. 2, who asked fans to respect his rival, will thus contest his first final in Melbourne.

For an hour and 20 minutes, both players fought an intense battle, in which "Nole" had to save five break points to take Zverev to a tiebreak.

In a very even tie break, the Serb sent a volley into the net and thus handed the first set to the German.

At 27, Zverev will try on Sunday to prove that "the third time's the charm" after Grand Slam finals losses at the U.S. Open (2020) and French Open (2024).