Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 26 de diciembre, 2024

Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks defeated Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs by 117-114 in a thrilling regular-season game on Christmas Day on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

French star Wembanyama scored 42 points with 18 rebounds and four blocks for the Spurs, but Bridges stole the spotlight with a brilliant 15-point performance in the final quarter, totaling 41 points—his season-high—key to the Knicks' victory.

"It was great. I think just feeling the excitement from the crowd, my teammates, my coaches, for this game," Bridges told ABC News.

"They give me the energy, they give me the confidence to go out and play," he added.

Wembanyama fell just three points shy of the Christmas debut scoring record of 45 points set by Wilt Chamberlain in his rookie season in 1959. The 20-year-old French prodigy, who stands 6-foot-2, hit 16 of 31 shots and six of 16 three-point shots.

While Bridges drew applause from the home crowd, he was quick to praise the Frenchman: "From 40 feet away, from right under the rim, from 15 feet away, it's just unbelievable, just to see what he's doing, credit to him and the work he's been doing."

Bridges, 28, who was traded from the Brooklyn Nets in July, hit 17 of 25 shots from the field and six of nine three-point attempts as his team improves its record to 20-10.

San Antonio was just one point behind with two minutes left when Bridges converted two consecutive shots to open a five-point lead.

The Spurs now have a record of 15 wins and just as many losses.

Karl-Anthony Towns with 21 points and Jalen Brunson with 20 points and nine assists were crucial for the Knicks.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Sochan supported Wembanyama with 21 points for the Spurs.

In the second hour, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Dallas Mavericks 105-99 in a game that was defined in the final seconds: Kyrie Irving missed from the three-point line down by two points while Anthony Edwards secured the win for the 'Wolves with a basket in the painted area, all in the final 37 seconds of the game.

Minnesota had as much as a 28-point lead but lost the fourth period 31-15 opening the way back into the game for the Texans.

Edwards, 23, finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Luka Doncic, the 'Mavs' top star, left the game in the second quarter with a muscle injury.

The Christmas Day schedule continued with the defending NBA champions, the Boston Celtics, losing to the Philadelphia 76ers (114-118) and Boston Celtics (114-118).LeBron James was facing Steph Curry again in the visit of Los Angeles Lakers to the Golden State Warriors, which ended with a win for the Los Angeles Lakers (113-115).