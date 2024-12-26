Wikipedia allocated more than $50 million to DEI initiatives

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 26 de diciembre, 2024

Wikipedia has given yet another sign of its progressive lean. In its 2023-2024 budget report, the website - one of the most visited in the world - earmarked a line item of more than $50 million to support and advance diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives - commonly known as DEI policies.

Specifically, Wikipedia delivered $51.7 million -equivalent to around 30% of its total budget of $177 million for the last period- to campaigns linked to DEI policies.

An outlay divided into $31.2 million for equity-related issues and $20.5 million for 'inclusive' initiatives, according to the figures in Wikipedia's annual plan for the 2023-2024 course.

These figures reflect new evidence about the bias of Wikipedia, which in recent times has been at the center of criticism for going against conservative, right-wing political discourse. It was also the subject of numerous lawsuits for allowing pro-Hamas editors to misrepresent information about Israel.

Musk asks to cut off donations to Wikipedia

While many companies - such as Southwest Airlines, Boeing, Walmart or American Airlines - have decided to delete DEI policies from its philosophy and structure, Wikipedia has yet to make a statement on whether it will do the same, leading to criticism even coming from the likes of Elon Musk.

The tycoon - who has been tasked by Donald Trump to co-head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Vivek Ramaswamy - took aim at the website's donors, whom he asked to stop giving it money "until [Wikipedia] regains its authority," in statements collected by the New York Post.