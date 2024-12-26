Wikipedia allocated more than $50 million to DEI initiatives
The site allocated 30% of its last period's budget on campaigns related to the progressive agenda. Elon Musk asks donors to stop their contributions.
Wikipedia has given yet another sign of its progressive lean. In its 2023-2024 budget report, the website - one of the most visited in the world - earmarked a line item of more than $50 million to support and advance diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives - commonly known as DEI policies.
Specifically, Wikipedia delivered $51.7 million -equivalent to around 30% of its total budget of $177 million for the last period- to campaigns linked to DEI policies.
An outlay divided into $31.2 million for equity-related issues and $20.5 million for 'inclusive' initiatives, according to the figures in Wikipedia's annual plan for the 2023-2024 course.
These figures reflect new evidence about the bias of Wikipedia, which in recent times has been at the center of criticism for going against conservative, right-wing political discourse. It was also the subject of numerous lawsuits for allowing pro-Hamas editors to misrepresent information about Israel.
Musk asks to cut off donations to Wikipedia
While many companies - such as Southwest Airlines, Boeing, Walmart or American Airlines - have decided to delete DEI policies from its philosophy and structure, Wikipedia has yet to make a statement on whether it will do the same, leading to criticism even coming from the likes of Elon Musk.
The tycoon - who has been tasked by Donald Trump to co-head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Vivek Ramaswamy - took aim at the website's donors, whom he asked to stop giving it money "until [Wikipedia] regains its authority," in statements collected by the New York Post.