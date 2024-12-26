Trump continues to shake up Canadian politics: He wants Wayne Gretzky as prime minister

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 26 de diciembre, 2024

Donald Trump said Wayne Gretzky would make an excellent prime minister and "soon to be the governor," a reference to his repeated comments that Canada should become a U.S. state.

Shortly after his win in the 2024 election, Trump met with the current Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, at Mar-a-Lago, to discuss his new tariff policy, which could impose tariffs of up to 25% on all Canadian products. These statements set off a tidal wave in the Trudeau government, which is currently hanging on by a thread.

Gretzky also attended Trump's 2024 election victory party with his family at Mar-a-Lago and met with the president-elect, according to Trump.

Trump has repeatedly said that Canada could become a U.S. state, writing on social media that "many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea."

On Truth Social, Trump wrote: "I just left Wayne Gretzky, 'The Great One as he is known in Ice Hockey circles. I said, 'Wayne, why don't you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada — You would win easily, you wouldn't even have to campaign.'"

The Canadian federal election will be held in October 2025. Polls indicate that the Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, is leading against Trudeau's Liberal Party. Wayne Gretzky supported the Conservative Party in the 2015 election, in which Trudeau became prime minister for the first time.